Disney has reportedly joined the Facebook ad boycott

Mashable Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
If you thought #StopHateForProfit was over, think again.

The Walt Disney Company has reportedly joined the long list of companies that are pushing Facebook to get its platform under control. A Sunday report in the Wall Street Journal reveals that Disney has "dramatically slashed" its ad spending on Facebook Inc. (including...
News video: Disney Has Paused Facebook Ads Spending

Disney Has Paused Facebook Ads Spending 00:28

 Disney Has Paused Facebook Ads Spending

