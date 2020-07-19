Disney has reportedly joined the Facebook ad boycott Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

If you thought #StopHateForProfit was over, think again.



The Walt Disney Company has reportedly joined the long list of companies that are pushing Facebook to get its platform under control. A Sunday report in the Wall Street Journal reveals that Disney has "dramatically slashed" its ad spending on Facebook Inc. (including... 👓 View full article

