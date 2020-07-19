Disney has reportedly joined the Facebook ad boycott
Sunday, 19 July 2020 () If you thought #StopHateForProfit was over, think again.
The Walt Disney Company has reportedly joined the long list of companies that are pushing Facebook to get its platform under control. A Sunday report in the Wall Street Journal reveals that Disney has "dramatically slashed" its ad spending on Facebook Inc. (including...
Organizers of a growing Facebook Inc advertising boycott said they saw "no commitment to action" after meeting with Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday. This report produced by Jillian..
COO Sheryl Sandberg Says Facebook Will Work Harder to Curb Hate Speech The platform's Chief Operating Officer made the statement before a meeting with civil rights leaders. Sheryl Sandberg, via a blog..
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has pulled all ad spending from Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), according to a Wall Street Journal report on Saturday, becoming the... Proactive Investors Also reported by •Seattle Times