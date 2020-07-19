Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KFC moves to add 3D-printed chicken nuggets with lab-grown meat to its menu

Mashable Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
If you're craving chicken nuggets, perhaps I can interest you in some 3D-printed ones from KFC.

The fast-food restaurant chain has officially announced it's partnering with a Russian research laboratory, 3D Printing Solutions, to develop technology for what it calls "meat of the future." Or, in other words, laboratory-produced...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

59K+ Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Nuggets Produced In Texas Being Recalled [Video]

59K+ Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Nuggets Produced In Texas Being Recalled

Pilgrim’s Pride of Waco is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because they may be contaminated with rubber. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:34Published
Dog Sneaks Away with Nuggets [Video]

Dog Sneaks Away with Nuggets

Occurred on May 14, 2020 / USA Info from Licensor: "My boyfriend and I went to chic fil a and of course we had to get our pup a meal too! When we got home, I went to take a video of all the food we got..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:08Published
The History of Chicken McNuggets [Video]

The History of Chicken McNuggets

How did the US government give rise to Chicken McNuggets? What’s in a McNugget anyway? And will McDonald’s ever bring back Szechuan Sauce?! C’mon... we’re waiting! In this episode, we uncover..

Credit: Thrillist     Duration: 03:46Published

Tweets about this