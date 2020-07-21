Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seth Meyers unpacks Trump's 'truly terrifying' Fox interview and Portland policing

Mashable Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
"This is where we're at," summed up Seth Meyers in Monday night's A Closer Look. "A president who dispatches secret police to round up dissidents and refuses to accept the outcome of democratic elections."

To be fair to Donald Trump, he technically hasn't refused to accept the outcome of the presidential election in November....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Seth Meyers on Trump’s Cognitive Test: ‘Possible This Is the First Test He Ever Passed’ (Video)

Seth Meyers on Trump’s Cognitive Test: ‘Possible This Is the First Test He Ever Passed’ (Video) On a new episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Monday, Meyers dedicated a new 15-minute edition of “A Closer Look” to two topics: Donald Trump’s...
The Wrap


Tweets about this