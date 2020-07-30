Barack Obama slips on his mask after eulogizing John Lewis, and this shouldn't even be a story
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () It was a striking moment.
Former President Barack Obama, after delivering a powerful, pointed eulogy for Rep. John Lewis, slipped on a face mask. In the moment, it felt iconic — a sign of the strange times and a reminder of a U.S. leader willing to sacrifice a tiny bit for the well-being of others.
Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy at US Rep. John Lewis' funeral. The funeral will take place on Thursday, according to reports at CNN. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will attend the service. Current President Donald Trump said Monday that he wouldn't pay his...
[NFA] John Lewis, who died on Friday at age 80, was a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1960s who endured beatings by white police and mobs and played an outsized role in American politics..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:06Published
