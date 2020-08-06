Global  
 

Charlie Kaufman's 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' trailer takes a chilling trip to an unusual home

Mashable Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Though Cindy (Jessie Buckley) is about to head on a trip with her boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to meet his mom (Toni Collette) and dad (David Thewlis) at their family farm, she's thinking of ending things. And in the chilling new trailer for Charlie Kaufman's (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) psychological horror film, she...
