You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tesla's Model S Long Range Plus 'first electric car to achieve over 400 EPA-rated range



Tesla's Model S Long Range Plus 'first electric car to achieve over 400 EPA-rated range CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to make the announcement that the vehicle boasts "an official EPA-rated range of.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:05 Published on June 17, 2020

Related news from verified sources The all-electric Lucid Air gets an estimated EPA range of 517 miles Lucid Motors said Tuesday that its upcoming all-electric luxury sedan can travel 517 miles on a single charge โ€” a range that, if validated by the U.S. EPA,...

TechCrunch 2 hours ago



Lucid Motors promises its $100,000 luxury sedan will be 'the world's longest range electric vehicle,' with a range over 440 miles ยท The Lucid Air, an electric luxury sedan made by Lucid Motors, may break Tesla's record for longest-range electric vehicle.ย ยท In a teaser video released...

Business Insider 21 hours ago





Tweets about this