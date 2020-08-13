Global  
 

'You're stuck in 2016': Stephen Colbert mocks Trump's 'lazy' insults for Kamala Harris

Mashable Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate this week, and President Donald Trump is predictably already on the attack. However, as Late Show host Stephen Colbert noted, Trump is still literally workshopping "effective nicknames" for Harris, simply calling her "nasty" in the...
News video: Trump 'surprised' over Biden's choice of 'nasty' Harris

Trump 'surprised' over Biden's choice of 'nasty' Harris 01:36

 US President Donald Trump says he is 'surprised' by Democratic rival JoeBiden's choice of Kamala Harris as his running mate for this year's election.Mr Trump said Ms Harris had been 'nasty' to Mr Biden, and to Mr Trump'scontroversial Supreme Court appointee Brett Kavanaugh during his...

