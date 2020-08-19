Global  
 

People are really into the DNC's virtual roll call. Maybe it can stay?

Mashable Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
It's just like Eurovision, but with more calamari.

The second day of the Democratic National Convention has wrapped up, and in a true sign of the times we’re in, Joe Biden was formally nominated as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in a virtual roll call.

Local delegates from 57 states and territories...
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Democrats Formally Nominate Joe Biden In Virtual Roll Call Vote

Democrats Formally Nominate Joe Biden In Virtual Roll Call Vote 04:15

 The Democrats officially nominated Joe Biden for president in a virtual roll call vote, with delegates announcing their votes from their home states in locations ranging from a beach in American Samoa to a fire station in Connecticut to the new Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C.

'Looks like America': DNC's virtual roll call, the first of its kind, widely lauded online

 Despite the unconventional way votes were counted, the roll call at the Democratic National Convention was widely applauded online as a breath of fresh air.
USATODAY.com

Twitter Goes Nuts for Rhode Island’s DNC Calamari Shout-Out

 The DNC convention roll call was much different than normal, for obvious reasons, with people in all 50 states and U.S. territories featured as they cast their...
Mediaite


