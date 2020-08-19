People are really into the DNC's virtual roll call. Maybe it can stay?
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () It's just like Eurovision, but with more calamari.
The second day of the Democratic National Convention has wrapped up, and in a true sign of the times we’re in, Joe Biden was formally nominated as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in a virtual roll call.
The Democrats officially nominated Joe Biden for president in a virtual roll call vote, with delegates announcing their votes from their home states in locations ranging from a beach in American Samoa to a fire station in Connecticut to the new Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C.
