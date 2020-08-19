Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are giving away $1 million to celebrate "WAP"

Mashable Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Nothing — not even Ben Shapiro's nightmarish lyric reading — could stop powerhouses Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's song "WAP" from debuting at number one on the Billboard charts. It didn't just top the charts, either. The song received a record-breaking 93 million streams in the first week after its release, Billboard...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cardi B gifts a Birkin bag to Megan Thee Stallion [Video]

Cardi B gifts a Birkin bag to Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed via Instagram that she's been gifted a Birkin bag by Cardi B.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published
Cardi B gifts Megan Thee Stallion personalised WAP Birkin [Video]

Cardi B gifts Megan Thee Stallion personalised WAP Birkin

How do you celebrate your song going to number one? A Birkin!

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Juice WRLD & The Weeknd's 'Smile' Debuts in Hot 100's Top 10, BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey’ on Billboard 200 & [Video]

Juice WRLD & The Weeknd's 'Smile' Debuts in Hot 100's Top 10, BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey’ on Billboard 200 &

Cardi B's "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion breaks records at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 while Juice WRLD, The Weeknd and BTS make big debuts on various Billboard charts. Plus, Madonna celebrates..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have seriously angered the Republicans and Carole Baskin with their new video

 While the gays are living for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s stunning new single “WAP”, it hasn’t gone down quite as well in all quarters. Cardi and...
PinkNews

Russell Brand is Slammed After Criticizing Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Music Video

 People are calling out Russell Brand. The 45-year-old actor/comedian shared a video criticizing Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s new “WAP” music video. In...
Just Jared Also reported by •SOHHClash

Cardi B joins OnlyFans

Cardi B joins OnlyFans Cardi B has a new OnlyFans for people interested in a more intimate look at her life. In a video posted to her Instagram, Cardi says she’ll be putting...
The Verge


Tweets about this

RemyDanton18

Councilman Tate RT @RapAllStars: Cardi B sent Megan Thee Stallion a customized Birkin bag for their success on “WAP”. https://t.co/Hesh5YpQx4 54 seconds ago

blacknewszone

Black News Zone Cardi B Sends Megan Thee Stallion a Birkin Bag To Celebrate the Success of ‘WAP’ https://t.co/qMlFizKj3T 2 minutes ago

nananamenana

nana Here’s a song for you… WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) by Cardi B https://t.co/kFbZxnZitQ 2 minutes ago

djanthonystyles

DJ Anthony Styles Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Donate $1 Million to Celebrate Powerful Women https://t.co/aJIBFUhuYZ #music #news 4 minutes ago

TOFnews

Toffee News Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Give Away $1 Million To 'Powerful Women' To Promote 'WAP' https://t.co/cxnR8ViYJq 6 minutes ago

FreeVipQuote

Oscar G. Castillo Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Give Away $1 Million To ‘Powerful Women’ To Promote ‘WAP’ https://t.co/ZDYMXpRGgH https://t.co/4SOafVUszL 6 minutes ago

thehrfieldguide

Erik Smetana Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Give Away $1 Million To ‘Powerful Women’ To Promote ‘WAP’ https://t.co/9qHuzQ1rN2 via… https://t.co/4SG2imbwZ9 6 minutes ago

tcomer4418

Tommy Comer Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Give Away $1 Million To ‘Powerful Women’ To Promote ‘WAP’ https://t.co/fughqzxDDh https://t.co/exMiTApnQ8 6 minutes ago