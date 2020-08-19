Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are giving away $1 million to celebrate "WAP"
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () Nothing — not even Ben Shapiro's nightmarish lyric reading — could stop powerhouses Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's song "WAP" from debuting at number one on the Billboard charts. It didn't just top the charts, either. The song received a record-breaking 93 million streams in the first week after its release, Billboard...
