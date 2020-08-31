|
MTV VMAs 2020: The Complete Winners List
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
MTV handed out its Moon Person trophies for the 2020 Video Music Awards and the night’s top prize, Video of the Year, went to The Weeknd for “Blinding Lights.”
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande took home both Best Collaboration and Song of the Year for their song “Rain on Me.” Gaga also took home Artist of the Year and MTV’s first-ever Tricon Award.
BTS won all of the categories they were nominated in, including Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-Pop, and Best Choreography.
Gaga and Grande were tied for most nominations this year at nine each, while The Weeknd and Billie Eilish were right behind them with six each. Taylor Swift had five nods, while Drake, Dua Lipa, J Balvin and Justin Bieber had four each.
Performers this year included Black Eyed Peas, BTS, CNCO, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Maluma, Miley Cyrus and The Weeknd, and both Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga in a joint performance. Some of them will sing their heart out at various outdoor locations across New York City.
This year’s awards ceremony was dedicated to late “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer on Friday.
Below find the updating list of all of tonight’s winners:
*VIDEO OF THE YEAR*
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
*The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – WINNER*
*BEST ALTERNATIVE*
*Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records – WINNER*
The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records
All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen
FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL
Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
*BEST GROUP*
5 Seconds of Summer
The 1975
BLACKPINK
*BTS – WINNER*
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
MONSTA X
Now United
twenty one pilots
*BEST K-POP*
(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records
*BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – WINNER*
EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment
Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE” – Epic Records
Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records
Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment
*BEST COLLABORATION*
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
*Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – WINNER*
*BEST DIRECTION*
Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
*Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift – WINNER*
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi
*BEST LATIN*
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte
Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records
J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
*Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin. – WINNER*
*SONG OF THE YEAR*
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records
*Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – WINNER*
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records
Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
*BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME*
5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records
*Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam – WINNER*
blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records
John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
*BEST POP*
*BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – WINNER*
Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records
Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records
*BEST R&B*
Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records
Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records
H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records
Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records
*The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – WINNER*
*ARTIST OF THE YEAR*
DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records
Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam
*Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records – WINNER*
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone – Republic Records
The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records
*VIDEO FOR GOOD*
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records
*H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records*
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
*PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST*
*Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records – WINNER*
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records
Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records
Tate McRae – RCA Records
YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records
*BEST HIP-HOP*
DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
*Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment – WINNER*
Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack
*BEST ROCK*
blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
*Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records – WINNER*
Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records
Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records
The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records
*BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE*
Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
*CNCO – Unplugged At Home – WINNER*
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
*BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY*
5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
*Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss – WINNER*
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
*BEST ART DIRECTION*
A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
*Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone – WINNER*
Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
*BEST VISUAL EFFECTS*
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
*Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 – WINNER*
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
*BEST CHOREOGRAPHY*
*BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun – WINNER*
CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
*BEST EDITING*
Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon
Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
*Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico – WINNER*
ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
*“EVERYDAY HEROES: FRONTLINE MEDICAL WORKERS”*
*Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson – “Imagine”*
*Dr. Nate Wood – “Lean On Me”*
*Jefferson University Hospital’s Swab Squad – “Level Up”*
*Jason “Tik Tok Doc” Campbell*
*Lori Marie Key – “Amazing Grace”*
(All Winners)
*SONG OF THE SUMMER *
*BLACKPINK “How You Like That” – WINNER*
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake “Popstar”
Doja Cat “Say So”
Dua Lipa “Break My Heart”
Harry Styles “Watermelon Sugar”
Jack Harlow “Whats Poppin”
Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg “We Paid”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage (Remix)”
Miley Cyrus “Midnight Sky”
Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch “The Woo”
SAINt JHN “Roses”
Saweetie “Tap In”
Taylor Swift “cardigan”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
