MTV VMAs 2020: The Complete Winners List Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

MTV handed out its Moon Person trophies for the 2020 Video Music Awards and the night’s top prize, Video of the Year, went to The Weeknd for “Blinding Lights.”



Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande took home both Best Collaboration and Song of the Year for their song “Rain on Me.” Gaga also took home Artist of the Year and MTV’s first-ever Tricon Award.



BTS won all of the categories they were nominated in, including Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-Pop, and Best Choreography.



*Also Read:* MTV's Plan to Ensure 2020 VMAs Are a Ratings Hit - Despite What Nielsen May Say



Gaga and Grande were tied for most nominations this year at nine each, while The Weeknd and Billie Eilish were right behind them with six each. Taylor Swift had five nods, while Drake, Dua Lipa, J Balvin and Justin Bieber had four each.



Performers this year included Black Eyed Peas, BTS, CNCO, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Maluma, Miley Cyrus and The Weeknd, and both Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga in a joint performance. Some of them will sing their heart out at various outdoor locations across New York City.



This year’s awards ceremony was dedicated to late “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer on Friday.



Below find the updating list of all of tonight’s winners:



*VIDEO OF THE YEAR*

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

*The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – WINNER*



*Also Read:* MTV Dedicates 2020 VMAs to 'True Hero' Chadwick Boseman: 'His Impact Lives Forever'



*BEST ALTERNATIVE*



*Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records – WINNER*

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen



*BEST GROUP*

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

*BTS – WINNER*

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

twenty one pilots



*BEST K-POP*

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records

*BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – WINNER*

EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE” – Epic Records

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records

Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment



*BEST COLLABORATION*

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

*Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – WINNER*



*BEST DIRECTION*

Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers

*Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift – WINNER*

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi



*BEST LATIN*

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records

J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

*Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin. – WINNER*



*Also Read:* 25 Most Iconic VMAs Moments, From Madonna's 'Like a Virgin' to 'Miley, What's Good?' (Photos)



*SONG OF THE YEAR*

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records

*Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – WINNER*

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records

Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records



*BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME*

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records

*Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam – WINNER*

blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records

John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen



*BEST POP*

*BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – WINNER*

Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records



*BEST R&B*

Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records

Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records

*The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – WINNER*



*ARTIST OF THE YEAR*

DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records

Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam

*Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records – WINNER*

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – Republic Records

The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records



*Also Read:* 25 Most Iconic VMAs Moments, From Madonna's 'Like a Virgin' to 'Miley, What's Good?' (Photos)



*VIDEO FOR GOOD*

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records

*H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records*

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records



*PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST*

*Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records – WINNER*

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records

Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records

Tate McRae – RCA Records

YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records



*BEST HIP-HOP*

DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

*Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment – WINNER*

Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack



*BEST ROCK*

blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

*Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records – WINNER*

Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records

The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records



*BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE*

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

*CNCO – Unplugged At Home – WINNER*

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute



*Also Read:* MTV Revives '16 and' Format With '16 and Recovering' - Grab a Tissue and Watch the Trailer (Video)



*BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY*

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

*Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss – WINNER*

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar



*BEST ART DIRECTION*

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

*Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone – WINNER*

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman



*BEST VISUAL EFFECTS*

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

*Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 – WINNER*

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER



*BEST CHOREOGRAPHY*

*BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun – WINNER*

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead



*BEST EDITING*

Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

*Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico – WINNER*

ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana



*“EVERYDAY HEROES: FRONTLINE MEDICAL WORKERS”*

*Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson – “Imagine”*

*Dr. Nate Wood – “Lean On Me”*

*Jefferson University Hospital’s Swab Squad – “Level Up”*

*Jason “Tik Tok Doc” Campbell*

*Lori Marie Key – “Amazing Grace”*

(All Winners)



*SONG OF THE SUMMER *

*BLACKPINK “How You Like That” – WINNER*

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake “Popstar”

Doja Cat “Say So”

Dua Lipa “Break My Heart”

Harry Styles “Watermelon Sugar”

Jack Harlow “Whats Poppin”

Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg “We Paid”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage (Remix)”

Miley Cyrus “Midnight Sky”

Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch “The Woo”

SAINt JHN “Roses”

Saweetie “Tap In”

Taylor Swift “cardigan”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



MTV Dedicates 2020 VMAs to 'True Hero' Chadwick Boseman: 'His Impact Lives Forever'



MTV's Plan to Ensure 2020 VMAs Are a Ratings Hit – Despite What Nielsen May Say



MTV Revives '16 and' Format With '16 and Recovering' – Grab a Tissue and Watch the Trailer (Video) MTV handed out its Moon Person trophies for the 2020 Video Music Awards and the night’s top prize, Video of the Year, went to The Weeknd for “Blinding Lights.”Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande took home both Best Collaboration and Song of the Year for their song “Rain on Me.” Gaga also took home Artist of the Year and MTV’s first-ever Tricon Award.BTS won all of the categories they were nominated in, including Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-Pop, and Best Choreography.*Also Read:* MTV's Plan to Ensure 2020 VMAs Are a Ratings Hit - Despite What Nielsen May SayGaga and Grande were tied for most nominations this year at nine each, while The Weeknd and Billie Eilish were right behind them with six each. Taylor Swift had five nods, while Drake, Dua Lipa, J Balvin and Justin Bieber had four each.Performers this year included Black Eyed Peas, BTS, CNCO, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Maluma, Miley Cyrus and The Weeknd, and both Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga in a joint performance. Some of them will sing their heart out at various outdoor locations across New York City.This year’s awards ceremony was dedicated to late “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer on Friday.Below find the updating list of all of tonight’s winners:*VIDEO OF THE YEAR*Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope RecordsEminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope RecordsFuture ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / FreebandzLady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope RecordsTaylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records*The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – WINNER**Also Read:* MTV Dedicates 2020 VMAs to 'True Hero' Chadwick Boseman: 'His Impact Lives Forever'*BEST ALTERNATIVE**Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records – WINNER*The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope RecordsAll Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By RamenFINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWALLana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Recordstwenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen*BEST GROUP*5 Seconds of SummerThe 1975BLACKPINK*BTS – WINNER*Chloe x HalleCNCOLittle MixMONSTA XNow Unitedtwenty one pilots*BEST K-POP*(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records*BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – WINNER*EXO – “Obsession” – SM EntertainmentMonsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE” – Epic RecordsTomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic RecordsRed Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment*BEST COLLABORATION*Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def JamBlack Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The BestEd Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic RecordsFuture ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / FreebandzKarol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment*Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – WINNER**BEST DIRECTION*Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie EilishDoja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux DavisDua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by NabilHarry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers*Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift – WINNER*The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi*BEST LATIN*Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La MuerteBad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas EntertainmentBlack Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic RecordsJ Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin EntertainmentKarol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment*Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin. – WINNER**Also Read:* 25 Most Iconic VMAs Moments, From Madonna's 'Like a Virgin' to 'Miley, What's Good?' (Photos)*SONG OF THE YEAR*Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope RecordsDoja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records*Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – WINNER*Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 EntertainmentPost Malone – “Circles” – Republic RecordsRoddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records*BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME*5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records*Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam – WINNER*blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia RecordsDrake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic RecordsJohn Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Recordstwenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen*BEST POP**BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – WINNER*Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol RecordsJonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic RecordsJustin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def JamLady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope RecordsTaylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records*BEST R&B*Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA RecordsChloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia RecordsH.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA RecordsKhalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA RecordsLizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records*The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – WINNER**ARTIST OF THE YEAR*DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope RecordsJustin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam*Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records – WINNER*Megan Thee Stallion – 300 EntertainmentPost Malone – Republic RecordsThe Weeknd – XO / Republic Records*Also Read:* 25 Most Iconic VMAs Moments, From Madonna's 'Like a Virgin' to 'Miley, What's Good?' (Photos)*VIDEO FOR GOOD*Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music GroupBillie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope RecordsDemi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records*H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records*Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music GroupTaylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records*PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST**Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records – WINNER*Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic RecordsLewis Capaldi – Capitol RecordsRoddy Ricch – Atlantic RecordsTate McRae – RCA RecordsYUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records*BEST HIP-HOP*DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope RecordsEminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope RecordsFuture ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz*Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment – WINNER*Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic RecordsTravis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack*BEST ROCK*blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records*Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records – WINNER*Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMGFall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island RecordsGreen Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner RecordsThe Killers – “Caution” – Island Records*BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE*Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon*CNCO – Unplugged At Home – WINNER*DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogetherJohn Legend – #togetherathome Concert SeriesLady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At HomePost Malone – Nirvana Tribute*Also Read:* MTV Revives '16 and' Format With '16 and Recovering' - Grab a Tissue and Watch the Trailer (Video)*BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY*5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran FowlerCamila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave MeyersBillie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher ProbstKaty Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls*Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss – WINNER*The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar*BEST ART DIRECTION*A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee CohenDua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks*Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone – WINNER*Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van SauterTaylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman*BEST VISUAL EFFECTS*Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive StudiosDemi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX*Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 – WINNER*Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by MathematicLady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity StudiosTravis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER*BEST CHOREOGRAPHY**BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun – WINNER*CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle HanagamiDaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and CherryDua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’DonnaLady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy JacksonNormani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead*BEST EDITING*Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim MontanaJames Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank LebonLizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan*Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico – WINNER*ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre JonesThe Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana*“EVERYDAY HEROES: FRONTLINE MEDICAL WORKERS”**Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson – “Imagine”**Dr. Nate Wood – “Lean On Me”**Jefferson University Hospital’s Swab Squad – “Level Up”**Jason “Tik Tok Doc” Campbell**Lori Marie Key – “Amazing Grace”*(All Winners)*SONG OF THE SUMMER **BLACKPINK “How You Like That” – WINNER*Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”DJ Khaled ft. Drake “Popstar”Doja Cat “Say So”Dua Lipa “Break My Heart”Harry Styles “Watermelon Sugar”Jack Harlow “Whats Poppin”Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg “We Paid”Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage (Remix)”Miley Cyrus “Midnight Sky”Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch “The Woo”SAINt JHN “Roses”Saweetie “Tap In”Taylor Swift “cardigan”The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”*Related stories from TheWrap:*MTV Dedicates 2020 VMAs to 'True Hero' Chadwick Boseman: 'His Impact Lives Forever'MTV's Plan to Ensure 2020 VMAs Are a Ratings Hit – Despite What Nielsen May SayMTV Revives '16 and' Format With '16 and Recovering' – Grab a Tissue and Watch the Trailer (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 2020 MTV VMAs: The Can't-Miss Moments of the Show | Billboard News



Here are all the best moments from the 2020 MTV VMAs. Credit: Billboard Duration: 03:49 Published 8 hours ago Keke Palmer has had 'over 10' Covid-19 tests ahead of MTV VMAs



Keke Palmer has revealed she has had several coronavirus tests to ensure she's not got the virus ahead of this weekend's MTV Video Music Awards. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 02:03 Published 3 days ago 6 VMA fights that fans will never forget



The VMAs are known for artists butting heads. But which feuds are the biggest in MTV history? Credit: Page Six Duration: 02:59 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources 2020 MTV VMAs complete winners list: The Weeknd, Lady Gaga win big

FOXNews.com 12 hours ago Just Jared Also reported by • E! Online

VMAs 2020: Here's the complete list of the winners The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards took place tonight, with performances that aired from different locations throughout New York. Performers included Lady Gaga and...

Mid-Day 10 hours ago





Tweets about this

