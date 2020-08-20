Trevor Noah tears down the Conservatives questioning Kamala Harris' Blackness
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () In the days after Kamala Harris was chosen to be Joe Biden's running mate – making her the first Black woman to get a VP nomination for a major party – Conservatives initially seemed to be scrambling for things to criticise her about. But as Trevor Noah points out, a disturbing pattern has now emerged.
Some Milwaukee delegates are excited for a historic night at the Democratic National Convention. Wednesday, Kamala Harris will become the first Black woman and first Asian American on a major party ticket as she accepts the Democratic Vice Presidential nomination.
Joe Biden has picked his former one-time presidential rival Kamala Harris to be his running mate, making her the first woman of color on a major party presidential ticket. The Guardian's Lauren Gambino..
Sen. Kamala Harris has said she often draws her words and inspiration from a Brooklyn political powerhouse -- Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman from a major political party to run for president;..
