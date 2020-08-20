Trevor Noah tears down the Conservatives questioning Kamala Harris' Blackness Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

In the days after Kamala Harris was chosen to be Joe Biden's running mate – making her the first Black woman to get a VP nomination for a major party – Conservatives initially seemed to be scrambling for things to criticise her about. But as Trevor Noah points out, a disturbing pattern has now emerged.



"According to... 👓 View full article

