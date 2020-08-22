Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Wonder Woman 1984' trailer is a superpowered blast from the past

Mashable Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Warner Bros. is heading back to the '80s, superhero style.

During the DC FanDome event Saturday, the studio dropped the snazzy new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, which picks up with Diana decades after her entry into the world of humankind in Wonder Woman and decades before her team-up with Supes and Bats in Batman v Superman:...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Wonder Woman 1984' Releases new Trailer [Video]

'Wonder Woman 1984' Releases new Trailer

A new teaser for the upcoming "Wonder Woman 1984" has been released. In it, we see Kristen Wiig transform from archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva into the villain, Cheetah. CNN reports that the new..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
I AM WOMAN Movie trailer [Video]

I AM WOMAN Movie trailer

I AM WOMAN Movie - Official Trailer [HD] – In Theatres and On Demand September 11, 2020 - Plot synopsis: For the first time on screen, I AM WOMAN tells the inspiring story of singer Helen Reddy, who..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:46Published
Patty Jenkins Leaving Wonder Woman After #3 [Video]

Patty Jenkins Leaving Wonder Woman After #3

Patty Jenkins in the director of Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. How much longer will she stay with the franchise? Jenkins revealed she will probably exit the series after the third film. In a chat..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:27Published

Tweets about this

dannyone

DannyOne 溫力銘 RT @mashable: 'Wonder Woman 1984' trailer is a superpowered blast from the past. https://t.co/CKK6tfnlxf https://t.co/aBWp0OcHsN 1 minute ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch 'Wonder Woman 1984' trailer is a superpowered blast from the past https://t.co/0K65rVim9k 12 minutes ago

screening

Screening 'Wonder Woman 1984' trailer is a superpowered blast from the past. https://t.co/1U2yhs3o78 https://t.co/5RWCJOeRDf 14 minutes ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ 'Wonder Woman 1984' trailer is a superpowered blast from the past https://t.co/A0Vy0shE4l https://t.co/ZxkWSQucTe 18 minutes ago

mashable

Mashable 'Wonder Woman 1984' trailer is a superpowered blast from the past. https://t.co/CKK6tfnlxf https://t.co/aBWp0OcHsN 24 minutes ago

Gadgets360tech1

Gadgets360technews ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ trailer is a superpowered blast from the past https://t.co/JTRdbU8Rpi 28 minutes ago

DenkyuuMedia

💡DENKYUU MEDIA💡 'Wonder Woman 1984' trailer is a superpowered blast from the past https://t.co/GCdLAp6Wi8 https://t.co/U1JaM079uH 29 minutes ago