'Suicide Squad' game sets out to kill the evil Justice League in 2022

Mashable Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
There's a Suicide Squad game coming. Eventually.

A trailer debuted at DC FanDome on Saturday offering a first look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a new game from Rocksteady Studios that will be out in 2022. We don't know much. The trailer makes it clear that Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang...
Video Credit: Digital Spy - Published
News video: Justice League teaser trailer DC Fandome

Justice League teaser trailer DC Fandome 00:23

 Justice League teaser trailer DC Fandome

Watch the first trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Watch the first trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League The team behind the beloved Batman: Arkham games is now exploring at different DC property. This evening at DC Fandome, Rocksteady Studios finally revealed...
The Verge


