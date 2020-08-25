Global  
 

How to demand justice for Jacob Blake and support Kenosha protesters

Mashable Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
By now, you've probably heard of Jacob Blake, but you may not know all the details — and what exactly you can do to demand justice. 

Blake, a Black 29-year-old man, was tasered and then shot at least seven times at close range in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday evening after he tried to get into an SUV....
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Protesters demand justice after Jacob Blake was shot, injured by police

Protesters demand justice after Jacob Blake was shot, injured by police 02:29

 Protesters are gathering in Kenosha to demand justicec after Jacob Blake was shot and injured by Kenosha police.

