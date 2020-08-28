Kamala Harris slams Donald Trump over his response to COVID-19 pandemic Friday, 28 August 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )





Racially-charged protests were refuelled on Sunday... Democratic vice presidential nominee *Kamala Harris* in a speech on Thursday defended the ongoing nationwide protests against racial injustice and slammed President *Donald Trump* on his response to the novel * coronavirus * disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the United States.Racially-charged protests were refuelled on Sunday 👓 View full article

