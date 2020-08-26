|
|
|
Keanu Reeves has perfect answer for who'd win a fight between Neo and John Wick
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Neo vs. John Wick. For years, fans have been wondering who win a clash between two of Keanu Reeves' mightiest characters.
And so, it turns out, has Stephen Colbert.
On Tuesday, the host rounded off a Late Show interview with Reeves and his Bill and Ted co-star Alex Winter by asking the former who would win in a fight...
|
|
|
|
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
Top 20 Times Keanu Reeves Was Awesome 20:44
In Keanu we trust! For this list, we’ll be looking at even more times Keanu Reeves was his triumphant self, and will be including pop culture and personal moments.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this
|