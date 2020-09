NFL paints 'End Racism' on its fields and no, this isn't a joke Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The NFL's unhelpful attempt at standing for social justice is getting dragged by Twitter.



NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told NBC Sports that the league will paint "End racism" and "It takes all of us" in each stadium's end zones for the upcoming season.



"The NFL stands with the Black community, the players, clubs, and... 👓 View full article

