We read Michael Cohen's book on Trump so you don't have to. But you should.

Mashable Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Over the past five years, I've performed many masochistic acts known as reviewing Trump books — specifically, the big buzzworthy tomes by his family, former associates, and the journalists who got closest. This began with Trump's own bestsellers, from both before and after his campaign began, and the most revealing Trump...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Cohen links Falwell's Trump endorsement to racy photos

Cohen links Falwell's Trump endorsement to racy photos 02:25

 In his book released today, Michael Cohen, the former fixer for U.S. President Donald Trump, ties for the first time the 2016 presidential endorsement of Trump by American evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr to Cohen’s own role in helping to keep racy “personal” photographs of the Falwells from...

Related news from verified sources

Michael Cohen’s Book Says Trump Held ‘Low Opinions of All Black Folks’

 The president’s former fixer describes him as a mob boss figure who made racist insults, was driven by hatred for President Barack Obama and engaged in...
NYTimes.com

Michael Cohen’s Book Brings Renewed Attention to Unaired 2012 RNC Video of Trump Ripping Obama Lookalike

 As *Michael Cohen* prepares to release his upcoming autobiography, the former personal lawyer for *Donald Trump* has rejuvenated public intrigue in the...
Also reported by •CBS NewsBBC News

If Trump loses the election, he'll resign and have Mike Pence pardon him to prevent a federal prosecution, Michael Cohen's book claims

 "Trump knows perfectly well that he's guilty of the same crimes that resulted in my conviction and incarceration," Cohen wrote in his new book.
Also reported by •NYTimes.com

