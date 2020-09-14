Global  
 

Nvidia makes record-breaking $40 billion deal to buy Arm from SoftBank

Mashable Monday, 14 September 2020
Nvidia has announced the biggest, most expensive semiconductor deal in history on Sunday, agreeing to purchase British company Arm Holdings from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank for $40 billion. SoftBank previously bought Arm for $32 billion in 2016 — its largest ever investment at the time, and one that seems to have paid off...
