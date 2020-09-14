|
Nvidia makes record-breaking $40 billion deal to buy Arm from SoftBank
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Nvidia has announced the biggest, most expensive semiconductor deal in history on Sunday, agreeing to purchase British company Arm Holdings from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank for $40 billion. SoftBank previously bought Arm for $32 billion in 2016 — its largest ever investment at the time, and one that seems to have paid off...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this