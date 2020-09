NBC's Peacock finally arrives on Roku two months after launch Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Peacock and a handful of other NBC apps are coming to Roku after the two parties reach a deal on Friday.



When Peacock launched in mid-July, it was notably absent from Roku, Fire TV, and some smart TV platforms including Samsung's, which all carry other popular video streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and CBS All Access. For... 👓 View full article

