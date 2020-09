PlayStation 5 pre-orders were a disaster. Sony is sorry and promising more. Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

As anyone who tried to pre-order a PlayStation 5 surely knows by now: It was a bit of a mess.



Sony revealed on Wednesday that its upcoming next-generation gaming console will hit stores on Nov. 12. It was a fine presentation, filled with looks at new games and confirmation of the PS5's pricing – $499 for the standard version... πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this monique dib PlayStation 5 pre-orders were a disaster. Sony is sorry and promising more. https://t.co/8kNNMv5tJh https://t.co/VCNRHoKNz3 5 minutes ago WebLunchBox PlayStation 5 pre-orders were a disaster. Sony is sorry and promising more. https://t.co/oJFZpuTJrM 13 minutes ago WontonsAndPork RT @johnrampton: PlayStation 5 pre-orders were a disaster. Sony is sorry and promising more. https://t.co/SILkHVDPAn https://t.co/8HNWnJRi3H 14 minutes ago Unite Digital Media PlayStation 5 pre-orders were a disaster. Sony is sorry and promising more. https://t.co/synbPytanh https://t.co/2CnBCFBGoC 16 minutes ago Seo Queen PlayStation 5 pre-orders were a disaster. Sony is sorry and promising more. https://t.co/JrmoFyCNjo https://t.co/GJwyb67iCM 16 minutes ago TomΓ‘s Loyola Barberis PlayStation 5 pre-orders were a disaster. Sony is sorry and promising more. https://t.co/LiaY4v1Bxq via @mashable https://t.co/Yamjpxp6fO 22 minutes ago John Rampton PlayStation 5 pre-orders were a disaster. Sony is sorry and promising more. https://t.co/SILkHVDPAn https://t.co/8HNWnJRi3H 23 minutes ago Lucas Wyrsch PlayStation 5 pre-orders were a disaster. Sony is sorry and promising more. https://t.co/RIwDABm9ya 23 minutes ago