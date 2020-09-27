'South Park' residents will fill the NFL stands at Sunday's Denver Broncos game
Sunday, 27 September 2020 (
4 days ago) Organized sports have come up with some creative solutions for filling stadiums during these socially distant times. But the NFL's Denver Broncos just won.
For Sunday's showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the roughly 5,700 actual human attendees will be joined by cartoon cutouts featuring the residents of South Park. ...
