Amazon warehouse workers' injuries spike around Prime Day. Happy shopping.
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner. For many of the more than 150,000 full-time warehouse workers in North American fulfillment centers, that means mandatory overtime and, according to a new report citing internal Amazon data, a spike in injuries.
