Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon warehouse workers' injuries spike around Prime Day. Happy shopping.

Mashable Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner. For many of the more than 150,000 full-time warehouse workers in North American fulfillment centers, that means mandatory overtime and, according to a new report citing internal Amazon data, a spike in injuries. 

The Sept. 29 report from Reveal News, an investigative news nonprofit,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Amazon Prime Day To Kick Off Holiday Shopping In October

Amazon Prime Day To Kick Off Holiday Shopping In October 00:20

 WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amazon reveals 19,000 frontline workers had COVID-19 [Video]

Amazon reveals 19,000 frontline workers had COVID-19

Amazon.com revealed more than 19,000 of its U.S. frontline workers contracted the coronavirus this year, or 1.44% of the total, a disclosure sought by labor advocates who have criticized the COVID-19..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published
Amazon says nearly 20,000 of its employees tested positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News [Video]

Amazon says nearly 20,000 of its employees tested positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

Amazon said on Thursday that more than 19,800 of its employees have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of March. The figures were released after some workers in logistics centers criticized..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:03Published
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2020 [Video]

Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2020

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest online shopping events of the year. The annual two day sale features a selection of great spotlight deals across Amazon, which run for either 24 hours or 48..

Credit: Yahoo Style     Duration: 01:01Published

Tweets about this