Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 riddled with crashes and silly subway bugs
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () You’d think it shouldn’t happen with a massive 57GB update, but here we go: the Season 6 patch for Call of Duty: Warzone is causing the game to crash on all platforms — PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Activision has acknowledged the issue and confirmed it is investigating the matter following numerous reports from miffed players, but has yet to release a fix. The timing is especially irritating considering the latest season dropped just yesterday, so naturally everyone is eager to explore what’s new. Instead, players have had to deal with intermittent server connectivity complications and unexpected crashes. “We’re actively investigating an…