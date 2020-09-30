Global  
 

Kylie Jenner’s make-up company apologizes to customers for Shopify’s data breach

The Next Web Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Kylie Jenner’s make-up company has notified users of a security breach that might’ve compromised their data, including names, addresses, and the last four digits of their credit cards. The blunder was only partially the fault of Kylie Cosmetics, though. In fact, Shopify has clarified the breach stems from two “rogue” employees from its support team, who nipped customer data from over 100 sellers (or “less than 200” in Shopify‘s own words) on the platform. Jenner’s company was among the list of exploited sellers, BBC reports. Ironically, Kylie Cosmetics is already tempting customers to continue shopping from its Shopify-powered site, assuring…

This story continues at The Next Web
