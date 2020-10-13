Everything Apple announced at its iPhone 12 event in one handy list
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () It’s been a busy few months for Apple. Fresh after releasing new iPads and Watches, the company today unveiled its iPhone 12 lineup, about a month later than usual (thanks, corona). There’s a lot to run through, so here’s everything Apple announced today in one handy list. HomePod Mini Apple revealed the long-awaited HomePod mini which is… a smaller version of the HomePod. Really small, at just 3-inches tall. Apple claims that ‘computational audio’ allows the speaker to automatically tune itself to different kinds of music to provide optimal performance. It can play music in stereo automatically (assuming you buy…
Apple stock has spiked sharply in anticipation of the unveiling of its 5G iPhone Tuesday. O'Neil Global Advisors' Randy Watts tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should resist buying Apple shares at..
Apple CEO Tim Cook unveils the new Apple iPhone 12 with 5G. The phone featuresa new display technology, 'ceramic shield', which has four times better dropperformance. Another new feature is 'smart data..
