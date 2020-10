'Selfie' was a terrific show hiding behind a terrible title Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Welcome to *Fix It*, our weekly series examining projects we love — save for one tiny change we wish we could make.



It's childish to assume that loving something is equal to thinking that thing is perfect. Love can be dynamic, mobile, and accepting of the fact that most good things can and should change.



Selfie, the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this