The chilling relevance of 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A Look At A Chicago 7 Trial Juror's Journal



The unrest of 1968 and its aftermath is the subject of a new Netflix movie, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” much of which was shot in the city. CBS 2’s Jim Williams has the story of the real-life.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 03:56 Published 2 days ago Aaron Sorkin Answers Screenwriting Questions From Twitter



Academy Award-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin uses the power of Twitter to answer the internet's burning questions about screenwriting. How do writers' rooms work? How do you approach second drafts?.. Credit: WIRED Duration: 13:16 Published 2 days ago The Trial of the Chicago 7 Movie Clip - Defend Myself



The Trial of the Chicago 7 Movie Clip - Defend Myself Plot synopsis: The story of 7 people on trial stemming from various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:56 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this