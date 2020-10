Issa Rae simply can't find Canadian national treasure Drake on 'SNL' Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

In Saturday Night Live's telling, a Canadian news show in Montreal is very concerned with figuring out where Drake is hanging out. He's the subject that dominates most of the five and a half minutes in this sketch.



Guest host Issa Rae is the news correspondent covering Drake Watch, but she just can't seem to find him. Much to... πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this