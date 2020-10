You Might Like

Related news from verified sources News24.com | WATCH | NASA picks Nokia to build moon mobile network NASA says Nokia will build the first broadband wireless network on the moon by 2022, in time for the return of humans two years later.

News24 12 minutes ago



Nokia to build moon's first 4G cell network for NASA program LONDON (AP) — Nokia says it has been tapped by NASA to build the first cellular communications network on the moon. The Finnish telecommunications equipment...

SeattlePI.com 43 minutes ago



5G on the Moon? NASA backs Nokia’s space communication network starting with LTE NASA recently unveiled the winners of its fifth round of Tipping Point technology innovators. Most funding goes toward demonstrating ways to refuel vehicles in...

9to5Mac 1 hour ago





Tweets about this