Call of Duty’s Halloween event has a Zombie royale and horror crossovers

The Next Web Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Call of Duty’s Halloween event has a Zombie royale and horror crossoversActivision today dropped the trailer for its Call of Duty Halloween event: The Haunting of Verdansk. We’re getting a few new game modes, a bunch of horror themed packs, and rewards, both in Modern Warfare and Warzone. Warzone players will get to experience Verdansk at night, and it’ll come with “more than a few Halloween-themed frights” — and I’d be content with that, to be honest. But Modern Warfare‘s also getting a fright-themed coat of paint. My favorite new addition is that, if you get three kills in a single life, your operator’s head will turn into a jack-o-lantern. Get ten kills, and it’ll light on…

This story continues at The Next Web
