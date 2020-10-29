Global  
 

Hackers used altered invoices to steal $2.3 million, says Wisconsin Republican Party

Mashable Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
In the swing state of Wisconsin, the state's Republican Party says hackers stole $2.3 million meant to help re-elect President Donald Trump.

Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt told the Associated Press that invoices from four vendors, who distributed direct mail and merchandise for the Trump campaign, were...
