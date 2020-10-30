Global  
 

Wisconsin Republican Party says hackers stole $2.3 million from Trump re-election fund

CBS News Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
The Wisconsin Republican Party says hackers stole more than two million dollars from an account being used to help President Trump's re-election bid in the state. CBS News campaign reporter Adam Brewster joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.
