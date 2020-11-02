Score the Instant Pot Duo Plus for just $79.99 before Black Friday
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
*SAVE $49.96:* Get the Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 electric pressure cooker for just $79.99 through Nov. 2.
--------------------
Times are already stressful, and now we've lost Daylight Savings time, too (R.I.P extra hour of sunlight). So let's be honest, who has the time or motivation to stand in the kitchen...
*SAVE $49.96:* Get the Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 electric pressure cooker for just $79.99 through Nov. 2.
--------------------
Times are already stressful, and now we've lost Daylight Savings time, too (R.I.P extra hour of sunlight). So let's be honest, who has the time or motivation to stand in the kitchen...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources