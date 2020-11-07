Global  
 

This is your chance to watch all of the Autumn Nations Cup for free

Mashable Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
*TL;DR:* Watch all the Autumn Nations Cup games in November and December for free with Prime Video.

Live international Rugby Union is coming to Prime Video in November and December, and you can watch the action for free.

If you are not already a Prime member, you can sign up to Amazon Prime...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: John Mitchell: England aim to keep smiles on faces with Georgia game

John Mitchell: England aim to keep smiles on faces with Georgia game 01:16

 England Rugby defence coach John Mitchell speaks to the press ahead of histeam's Autumn Nations Cup match against Georgia on Saturday November 14.

France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game called off amid coronavirus cases [Video]

France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game called off amid coronavirus cases

RESENDING TO UPDATE THE SCRIPT CONFIRMING MATCH HAS BEEN CANCELLED VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF FIJI RUGBY SQUAD TRAINING / SOUNDBITE OF ENGLAND'S JONATHAN JOSEPH TALKING ABOUT FIJI'S MATCH BEING

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:47Published
France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game likely to be called off - source [Video]

France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game likely to be called off - source

The Autumn Nations Cup game is likely to be cancelled following a string of positive coronavirus cases within the Fiji team, a source said.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:47Published
Rugby Fans, Don’t Despair! The Autumn Nations Cup is Here! [Video]

Rugby Fans, Don’t Despair! The Autumn Nations Cup is Here!

Rugby Fans, Don’t Despair! The Autumn Nations Cup is Here!

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:01Published