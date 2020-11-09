Earn a free $5 gift card by watching a movie or show on Prime Video Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

*GET $5 CREDIT: *As of Nov. 9, Amazon Prime members can earn a free $5 gift card by watching a movie or show on Prime Video.



--------------------



As if you needed another reason to stay inside these days.



For a limited time, Amazon Prime members can score a free $5 credit just for watching any movie or show... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

