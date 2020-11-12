Global  
 

Google Photos is ending free unlimited storage in 2021 — so what’re your options?

The Next Web Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Google did it again. It is shutting down one of the most popular features across its product universe: Google Photo’s free unlimited storage. The company said that it’s ending this service from June 1, 2021. After that date, all photos uploaded will count against your free data limit of 15GB. However, all photos uploaded before June 1 next year will still be available under the free unlimited storage option. Google Photos, which has more than 1 billion users, has offered free unlimited storage for high-quality photos (read: compressed) for users across platforms. So it was easy to just turn on…

