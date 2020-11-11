Global  
 

Google Photos to end free unlimited storage on June 1, 2021

AppleInsider Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos in high quality will begin counting toward users' 15GB of Google Account storage next June.

When Google Photos launched in 2015, the tech giant had originally offered users the ability to upload an unlimited amount of photos at "high quality." The company has announced that starting on June 1st in 2021, photos will once again count toward your overall Google Account storage limit of 15GB.Google tweeted out the change from the official Google Photos Twitter account on Wednesday.

