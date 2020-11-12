Global  
 

The PlayStation 5 will be getting multiple launch day restocks at Walmart

Mashable Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
*TL;DR:* The PlayStation 5 will be getting multiple restocks at Walmart throughout launch day (Nov. 12) — get them here as stock drops at *12 p.m. EST, 3 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. EST, and 9 p.m. EST*. (See links to other retailers below.)

Launch day is finally here for the PlayStation 5, which means...
