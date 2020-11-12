The PlayStation 5 will be getting multiple launch day restocks at Walmart Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

*TL;DR:* The PlayStation 5 will be getting multiple restocks at Walmart throughout launch day (Nov. 12) — get them here as stock drops at *12 p.m. EST, 3 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. EST, and 9 p.m. EST*. (See links to other retailers below.)



--------------------



Launch day is finally here for the PlayStation 5, which means... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PS5 Launch Sales to Be Online Only



PS5 Launch Sales to Be Online Only. On Thursday, Sony confirmed that the next-gen console will only be available online at launch due to COVID-19. No units will be available in-store for purchase on.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:53 Published 6 days ago

