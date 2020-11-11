Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Where to buy a PlayStation 5 on launch day

Mashable Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
*TL;DR:*

· *QUICK LINKS: PlayStation 5 product pages are live at* [INS: *Walmart* :INS]*,* [INS: *Best Buy* :INS]*,* [INS: *GameStop* :INS]*,* [INS: *Amazon* :INS]*,* [INS: *Sam's Club* :INS], *and* [INS: *Target* :INS]

· *Official release is Nov. 12 in the U.S.*

· *Regular edition retails for $499; digital edition...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PS5 Launch Sales to Be Online Only [Video]

PS5 Launch Sales to Be Online Only

PS5 Launch Sales to Be Online Only. On Thursday, Sony confirmed that the next-gen console will only be available online at launch due to COVID-19. No units will be available in-store for purchase on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published
Assassin's Creed Valhalla gets serious about Norse mythology [Video]

Assassin's Creed Valhalla gets serious about Norse mythology

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has released a new video about the importance of Norse mythology in its narrative.The video, which is narrated by Ubisoft’s Darby McDevitt, expands on the historical..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:01Published
10 Things To Remember Before Playing Demon's Souls On PS5 [Video]

10 Things To Remember Before Playing Demon's Souls On PS5

Whether you've played the original or not, Demon's Souls will be a must-play on PS5! For this list, we’ll be looking at gameplay elements that set it apart from its successors and things to be..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 09:21Published