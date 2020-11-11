Where to buy a PlayStation 5 on launch day
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
*TL;DR:*
· *QUICK LINKS: PlayStation 5 product pages are live at* [INS: *Walmart* :INS]*,* [INS: *Best Buy* :INS]*,* [INS: *GameStop* :INS]*,* [INS: *Amazon* :INS]*,* [INS: *Sam's Club* :INS], *and* [INS: *Target* :INS]
· *Official release is Nov. 12 in the U.S.*
· *Regular edition retails for $499; digital edition...
*TL;DR:*
· *QUICK LINKS: PlayStation 5 product pages are live at* [INS: *Walmart* :INS]*,* [INS: *Best Buy* :INS]*,* [INS: *GameStop* :INS]*,* [INS: *Amazon* :INS]*,* [INS: *Sam's Club* :INS], *and* [INS: *Target* :INS]
· *Official release is Nov. 12 in the U.S.*
· *Regular edition retails for $499; digital edition...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources