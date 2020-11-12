Global  
 

PlayStation 5 launch day: When and where to buy

9to5Toys Thursday, 12 November 2020
It’s PlayStation 5 launch day! Gamers have anxiously been waiting for this day for quite a while, especially after the PlayStation 5 pre-order fiasco, and it is finally here. While most folks weren’t able to land a pre-order back in September when they (sort of) went live for the first time, today will be your next chance. While only some retailers have given us any details on stock, we are expecting several listings to go live throughout the day today. Head below for more details on when and where to buy a PlayStation 5 on launch day. 

 For months, Sony was saying how most PS4 games will be compatible with PS5. However, the big question was “Which games won’t make it?” Well, that answer has finally been given, and these are the games that won’t be found on PS5.

PlayStation 5 launch day sales will be online-only next week

 Sony has now dropped some new details for PlayStation 5 launch day sales. PS5 pre-orders were admittedly an unmitigated disaster back in September when the units...
PlayStation 5 won’t be available for in-store purchase on launch day, Sony confirms

PlayStation 5 won’t be available for in-store purchase on launch day, Sony confirms After a hectic preorder season, Sony today announced that there will be no PlayStation 5 consoles available for walk-in purchases at retail stores on the...
Sony confirms that PlayStation 5 consoles will not be available in stores on launch day

 The next generation of gaming is set to start next week with the launch of the Xbox Series X and S (Nov. 10), as well as the PlayStation 5 (Nov. 12). The road to...
