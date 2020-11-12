PlayStation 5 launch day: When and where to buy

Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

It’s PlayStation 5 launch day! Gamers have anxiously been waiting for this day for quite a while, especially after the PlayStation 5 pre-order fiasco, and it is finally here. While most folks weren’t able to land a pre-order back in September when they (sort of) went live for the first time, today will be your next chance. While only some retailers have given us any details on stock, we are expecting several listings to go live throughout the day today. Head below for more details on when and where to buy a PlayStation 5 on launch day.



