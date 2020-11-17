Zoom Lifting 40-Minute Free Limitation For Thanksgiving
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
WebProNews
Zoom Lifting 40-Minute Free Limitation For Thanksgiving
Zoom has announced it is lifting its normal 40-minute time limit on meetings with free accounts to help folks with Thanksgiving plans.
Zoom Lifting 40-Minute Free Limitation For Thanksgiving
Matt Milano
WebProNews
Zoom Lifting 40-Minute Free Limitation For Thanksgiving
Zoom has announced it is lifting its normal 40-minute time limit on meetings with free accounts to help folks with Thanksgiving plans.
Zoom Lifting 40-Minute Free Limitation For Thanksgiving
Matt Milano
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources