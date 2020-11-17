Zoom Lifting 40-Minute Free Limitation For Thanksgiving

Global  
 

WebProNews Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Zoom has announced it is lifting its normal 40-minute time limit on meetings with free accounts to help folks with Thanksgiving plans.

Matt Milano
 Business Insider reports, as a thank you to their customers, Zoom is lifting its 40 minute video call limit for Thanksgiving 2020. Starting at midnight on November 26, until 6 a.m. ET. on November 27, friends and families can enjoy limitless talk time. This is especially a treat for Zoom's free...

