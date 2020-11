Zoom is getting rid of its 40-minute limit, but just for Thanksgiving

Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

It being 2020 and all, there's a good chance people won't be meeting up with family for Thanksgiving –especially given newly rising cases in the US. Instead, many will likely have to turn to videoconferencing to at least some degree. Zoom is aware of this reality, so the company announced it will remove its 40-minute time limit, just for Thanksgiving day. Like many other professional videoconferencing apps, Zoom imposes a time limit for free users (because it has to get people to pay for more expensive tiers somehow). Google Meet has a 60-minute limit of its own, for instance. Specifically,…