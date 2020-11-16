Zoom is getting rid of its 40-minute limit, but just for Thanksgiving
Monday, 16 November 2020 () It being 2020 and all, there’s a good chance people won’t be meeting up with family for Thanksgiving –especially given newly rising cases in the US. Instead, many will likely have to turn to videoconferencing to at least some degree. Zoom is aware of this reality, so the company announced it will remove its 40-minute time limit, just for Thanksgiving day. Like many other professional videoconferencing apps, Zoom imposes a time limit for free users (because it has to get people to pay for more expensive tiers somehow). Google Meet has a 60-minute limit of its own, for instance. Specifically,…
Business Insider reports, as a thank you to their customers, Zoom is lifting its 40 minute video call limit for Thanksgiving 2020.
Starting at midnight on November 26, until 6 a.m. ET. on November 27,..
WebProNews
Zoom Lifting 40-Minute Free Limitation For Thanksgiving
Zoom has announced it is lifting its normal 40-minute time limit on meetings with free... WebProNews Also reported by •engadget •The Verge