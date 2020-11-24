We, for one, welcome our new metal monolith overlord in Utah
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
2020 was the year many of us said "beam me up" with a bit too much enthusiasm.
Well, it turns out our wishes might have come true, because an inexplicable metal monolith has been found in the Utah desert by a helicopter crew. I, for one, would like to welcome our new metal monolith overlord to Earth.
Now, I should...
2020 was the year many of us said "beam me up" with a bit too much enthusiasm.
Well, it turns out our wishes might have come true, because an inexplicable metal monolith has been found in the Utah desert by a helicopter crew. I, for one, would like to welcome our new metal monolith overlord to Earth.
Now, I should...
|
|
|
You Might Like