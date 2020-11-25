Global  
 

The first country to make period products free vows to help all who need them

Mashable Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Scotland has become the first country in the world to provide free menstrual products to whoever needs them. The U.S. already has a lot of catching up to do, and the gap is only widening. 

Scottish parliament unanimously passed the landmark legislation on Tuesday, with only one member abstaining. Introduced by Scottish Labour...
Scotland set to become world's first country to make pads and tampons free

 If new legislation is voted through Tuesday, Scotland will become the first country to make period products free for anyone who needs them.  
Scotland becomes first country to make sanitary products free

Scotland becomes first country to make sanitary products free Scotland has become the first country in the world to pass legislation making period products freely available to all.
Scotland Is 1st Nation to Make Period Products Free

 The Scottish Parliament voted unanimously to pass a measure that makes free period products available to anyone who needs them, the first country to do so.
