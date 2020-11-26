Spain Presents COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Residents and healthcare workers that work in care homes for the elderly, and people with disabilities will be the first to be vaccinated in Spain. According to the Spanish government, the vaccine is safe, effective and its administration will be voluntary and free of charge.



Spain's Minister for Health, Salvador Illa,

