Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Just how accurate is the portrayal of Thatcher and the Queen's relationship on 'The Crown'?

Mashable Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
So, you've watched the new season of The Crown. 

You probably have a few questions, right? Like, did the Queen and Margaret Thatcher really have such a terrible relationship? Could you really cut the tension between Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street with a knife? 

If you've binge-watched your way through a big chunk...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Just How Historically Accurate is ‘The Crown’

Just How Historically Accurate is ‘The Crown’ 01:08

 The Crown shows off the history of the royal family and much of this season is in true. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'The Crown' Stars Break Down Margaret Thatcher and The Queen's Complicated Relationship | THR News [Video]

'The Crown' Stars Break Down Margaret Thatcher and The Queen's Complicated Relationship | THR News

Gillian Anderson, Peter Morgan and Olivia Colman dissect the complicated relationship between the Prime Minister and the Queen throughout the fourth season of 'The Crown.'

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:44Published
Diana, Philip: More Complicated Than The Crown [Video]

Diana, Philip: More Complicated Than The Crown

Episode 2 of The Crown season 4 sets up a truly delicious dramatic scenario: a long, weird weekend at Balmoral Castle during which the royal family is visited not only by Prime Minister Margaret..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:33Published
Clark Collis Praises the Actresses Not-Quite Glamorizing the ‘80s on ‘The Crown’ [Video]

Clark Collis Praises the Actresses Not-Quite Glamorizing the ‘80s on ‘The Crown’

EW Senior Writer, Clark Collis, discusses the successful addition of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in this season of 'The Crown,' Gillian Anderson's turn as Margaret Thatcher, the creative freedom in..

Credit: Entertainment Weekly     Duration: 03:24Published