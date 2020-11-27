Global  
 

This VPN is giving subscribers a free cloud security license for Black Friday

Mashable Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
*SAVE 82%:* A three-year subscription to [INS: Private Internet Access :INS] is on sale for £1.81 per month for Black Friday, and includes a Boxcryptor cloud security license for free.

Brands, retailers, and service providers get all generous at this time of year in a bid to attract Black...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Hulu offers Black Friday discount on TV service

Hulu offers Black Friday discount on TV service 00:33

 It's Black Friday, and Hulu is offering access to its ad-supported streaming TV service for just a $1.99 a month. The discount price is good for a full year, and then it reverts to its usual price of $5.99 a month.

