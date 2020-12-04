Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Best cheap laptop deals this weekend: Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, and more

Mashable Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
*These are the best deals on cheap laptops this weekend (Dec. 4):*

· *OUR TOP PICK:* [INS: *Microsoft Surface Pro* :INS] [INS: 7 :INS] — save $360

· *BEST DISPLAY:* [INS: *Asus VivoBook 15* :INS] — save $160

· *BEST CHROMEBOOK DEAL: **HP 11.6-inch Chromebook* — save $70

...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like