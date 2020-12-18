Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Get a HP Chromebook for under $200, plus more cheap laptop deals this weekend

Mashable Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
*These are the best deals on cheap laptops this weekend (Dec. 18):*

· *OUR TOP PICK:* [INS: *Microsoft Surface Pro* :INS] [INS: *7* :INS] — save $360

· *BEST DISPLAY:* [INS: *Asus VivoBook S15* :INS] — save $150

· *BEST CHROMEBOOK DEAL: *[INS: *HP 11.6-inch Chromebook* :INS] — save $50

...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like